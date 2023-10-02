Falkirk area housing association's commitment to recruiting disabled employees has been rewarded

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Disability Confident is a scheme designed to encourage employers to recruit, retain and develop disabled people and those with health conditions so they can thrive in the workplace.

Employers benefit from the scheme by appealing to a wider group of applicants, retaining high-quality staff and removing barriers to disabled people, enabling them greater access to opportunities to fulfil their potential and career aspirations.

Link Group HR shared services team leader Sharon Taylor led the accreditation process on behalf of Link.

Link has been rewarded for its commitment to inclusive recruitment

She said: “I am delighted our work to be a supportive, fair and inclusive employer has been recognised through Link achieving Disability Confident Leader status. In

gaining Leader status, Link has attained the top tier level of the scheme, joining the organisations across the UK most dedicated to providing opportunities for people