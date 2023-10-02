News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Falkirk area housing association's commitment to recruiting disabled employees has been rewarded

Link housing association has been awarded the highest Disability Confident Leader accreditation by the UK Government for the firm’s commitment to employing disabled people.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Disability Confident is a scheme designed to encourage employers to recruit, retain and develop disabled people and those with health conditions so they can thrive in the workplace.

Employers benefit from the scheme by appealing to a wider group of applicants, retaining high-quality staff and removing barriers to disabled people, enabling them greater access to opportunities to fulfil their potential and career aspirations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Link Group HR shared services team leader Sharon Taylor led the accreditation process on behalf of Link.

Link has been rewarded for its commitment to inclusive recruitmentLink has been rewarded for its commitment to inclusive recruitment
Link has been rewarded for its commitment to inclusive recruitment
Most Popular

She said: “I am delighted our work to be a supportive, fair and inclusive employer has been recognised through Link achieving Disability Confident Leader status. In

gaining Leader status, Link has attained the top tier level of the scheme, joining the organisations across the UK most dedicated to providing opportunities for people

with disabilities to work at their best.”

Related topics:DisabilityFalkirkUK GovernmentEmployers