News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Falkirk area housing and support association gains global recognition

Housing and support service Link has been accredited by a world-renowned organisation for its performance and for its sustainability.

By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 2:16pm

International consultancy firm Ritterwald awarded Link, which covers the Falkirk area, a Certified Sustainable Housing Label (CSHL) for the third straight year, for its performance in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.

In 2020 and 2021 Link achieved front-runner status for environmental and social dimensions and ambassador status for governance. while last year, Link was accredited front-runner status for social and governance categories and received ambassador status for its environmental performance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jon Turner, Link’s chief executive officer, said: “We will shortly release our excellent ESG report to help ensure these important themes are embedded throughout the

Link has received global recognition for its performance
Most Popular

Link Group. It shows how seriously Link takes ESG and that internationally renowned organisations have accredited us.

"These acknowledgements of best practice in this area will be of comfort and reassurance to any organisation that wishes to work with us.”

HousingFalkirk