Falkirk area housing and support association gains global recognition
Housing and support service Link has been accredited by a world-renowned organisation for its performance and for its sustainability.
International consultancy firm Ritterwald awarded Link, which covers the Falkirk area, a Certified Sustainable Housing Label (CSHL) for the third straight year, for its performance in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.
In 2020 and 2021 Link achieved front-runner status for environmental and social dimensions and ambassador status for governance. while last year, Link was accredited front-runner status for social and governance categories and received ambassador status for its environmental performance.
Jon Turner, Link’s chief executive officer, said: “We will shortly release our excellent ESG report to help ensure these important themes are embedded throughout the
Link Group. It shows how seriously Link takes ESG and that internationally renowned organisations have accredited us.
"These acknowledgements of best practice in this area will be of comfort and reassurance to any organisation that wishes to work with us.”