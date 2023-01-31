International consultancy firm Ritterwald awarded Link, which covers the Falkirk area, a Certified Sustainable Housing Label (CSHL) for the third straight year, for its performance in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria.

In 2020 and 2021 Link achieved front-runner status for environmental and social dimensions and ambassador status for governance. while last year, Link was accredited front-runner status for social and governance categories and received ambassador status for its environmental performance.

Jon Turner, Link’s chief executive officer, said: “We will shortly release our excellent ESG report to help ensure these important themes are embedded throughout the

Link has received global recognition for its performance

Link Group. It shows how seriously Link takes ESG and that internationally renowned organisations have accredited us.