Falkirk area hotel saw 72 couples get hitched in 2024 and there is more to come

Inchyra Hotel’s reputation as one of the area’s top wedding venues continued to grow in 2024 as a total of 72 couples chose to get married there over the course of the year.

Building on this impressive record, the Inchyra Hotel and Spa – part of the Macdonald Hotels and Resorts Group, has now announced two exclusive wedding showcases for newly-engaged couples looking to tie the knot in 2025 and beyond.

The events take place on Saturday, January 11 and Saturday, January 18, and have been curated by the venue’s expert team to offer inspiration for nuptials of all sizes, helping to transform wedding visions into reality.

Guests can view the hotel’s wedding suites and meet the dedicated sales office managers to discuss ideas and start their planning journey – everything from décor to cakes and entertainment.

From spectacular celebrations for 150 guests in The Menteith Suite, to intimate ceremonies for 10 guests in the refined Earl Suite, Inchyra’s expert wedding team can help couples create a day that fits their unique vision.

The Inchyra manor not only offers a great destination for wedding couples, it also gives wedding guests luxurious accommodation to stay in following the ceremony and reception.

Brett Ingle, general manager at Inchyra Hotel and Spa, said: “Our specialist wedding coordinators are here to support couples at every step of their wedding journey, from venue hire, catering and entertainment, to decoration and all the other personal touches that make your wedding day special.

"With more than 60 years of combined experience, the team has delivered small-scale ceremonies and large celebrations, but it all begins with finding the

perfect venue in which to tie the knot.

“At Inchyra, we will only host one wedding each day, to make sure each couple benefits from the team’s full attention and exclusive use of the venue on their special day.

“Our wedding showcases are the ideal opportunity to ask those all-important questions and the first step to design your perfect wedding day.”

The showcases run from 11 am to 3pm.

While the events are free to attend, the Inchyra recommends people make reservations before coming along.

Visit the Macdonald Hotels and Resorts Group website for more information.