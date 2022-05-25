Falkirk area hotel launches its own spa academy

The new spa academy will initially see 10 students undertake an 19-week training programme at the four-star hotel, in Grange Road, near Grangemouth.

It is intended to open up new opportunities for young people trying to get on the career ladder, with candidates put forward by schools, through Skills Development Scotland and via the local authority..

Those shortlisted faced an X Factor-style assessment session which included solo activities to test attitude, group activities to reveal engagement, cooperation and problem-solving skills and a final interview.

The spa academy will include a blend of online classroom and practical training, with students also able to deliver beauty treatments on volunteer guests at Macdonald Inchyra Hotel.

At the end of the course, they will be fully qualified to complete a range of treatments from facials to pedicures and massages, and will ultimately achieve their SQA and Beauty Guild certification.

The launch of the Spa Academy follows on from the hotel’s Hospitality Academy, which has supported over 144 young people to secure jobs in the industry since its launch in 2002.

Macdonald Inchyra Hotel manager Brett Ingle said: “It can be difficult for young people to know what they want to do with their futures, and once they do, they then face the challenge of getting on the career ladder.

“At Macdonald Inchyra Hotel we have a wealth of experience in hospitality and spa services, and we wanted to create opportunities for the young people in our local community.

“Our established spa therapists have so much knowledge and will be working alongside as mentors to our Spa Academy students to help them become fully immersed in the role.

“The beauty industry can be incredibly rewarding and exciting to work in, and through our academy we can give the next generation the skills and experience they need to start thriving in their careers.”