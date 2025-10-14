Falkirk area firm begins work on £41.8 million primary school project

A Bonnybridge-based engineering firm has started work on a multi-million pound project to build a new primary school after securing its largest ever contract.

GBSS Civil Engineering is delivering groundworks at the site of the new £41.8 million Mayfield Primary School development in Dalkeith.

Appointed by Kier Construction – a new client for GBSS – the project represents a significant milestone for the business as it continues to expand its portfolio of major

education contracts across Scotland with the view of doubling its current turnover by 2027.

The multi-million pound new school project is the largest contract GBSS Engineering has ever secured (Picture: Submitted)

Established in 2009, GBSS Civil Engineering delivers large-scale projects ranging from earthworks modelling to sustainable drainage systems.

This new project involves a technically demanding tandem build, with the existing Mayfield Primary remaining fully operational until the new school is complete.

GBSS is responsible for preparing the new structural platform, re-using soils and aggregates from the site and importing over ten thousand tonnes of verified structural fill material.

An attenuation tank is also being installed at depths up to three metres to manage water flow.

Alongside cut and fill operations, GBSS is delivering concrete foundations with concrete slab including insulation, internal and external drainage, kerbing, paths, and

roads, as well as service tracks for utilities.

David Owens, GBSS managing director, said: “This contract represents a real step forward for GBSS. It is not an opportunity to show the value an independently

run company can bring to a project of national importance.

"Our management structure gives us the ability to be more agile, more hands-on, and more responsive – qualities that matter on a complex live school build like this.

“Education is some of the most vital infrastructure in the country, shaping the opportunities of future generations. For our team in Falkirk, it is a source of pride to

be contributing to that legacy in Dalkeith.

"The fact that Kier has placed its trust in us demonstrates that companies of our size can stand alongside the industry’s largest players. We are determined to repay that confidence by delivering to the very highest standard.”

GBSS is timing site deliveries around school drop-off and pick-up times to minimise disruption. The company is expected to be on site throughout 2025 and beyond with the concrete pad and strip foundations due for completion by early autumn, allowing steelwork to commence later in the year.

