Falkirk area dental practice makes commitment to patients with dementia

This Dementia Awareness Week, which runs from May 29 to June 5, Tryst Dental Practice, in Stenhousemuir, is supporting Alzheimer Scotland by becoming Dementia

Friends, in its bid to raise awareness of the disease and to encourage Scotland to "see the person behind the diagnosis” this campaigning week.

The clinic and four of its members of staff, including dentists, nurses and support staff are all Dementia Friends – trained through an official partnership with Alzheimer Scotland.

Tryst Dental Practice has taken steps to offer the best treatment it can to patients with dementia

The on-site team has received specialist training and information about dementia and the varying ways it can affect an individual.

Measures that each practice has implemented to support people living with dementia include reassuring patients and making them comfortable within the practice,

communicating in an accessible, jargon-free way, encouraging family members to attend appointments if preferable and encouraging self-directed care and decision making.

Alana Kidd, associate dentist at Tryst Dental Practice, said: “As part of our commitment to providing sector-leading care at community level, we have partnered with

Alzheimer Scotland to ensure all of our patient-facing team members are ‘Dementia Friends’ .

“From the moment an appointment is required, through to the dental care they receive, communication with the patient and everything in between – we have a range of

considerations that we take in to account to ensure that patient is cared for appropriately.”

