News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Falkirk area dental practice makes commitment to patients with dementia

A local dentist is reinforcing its commitment to local people living with dementia by providing all staff members with access to a specialist initiative.
By James Trimble
Published 31st May 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:11 BST

This Dementia Awareness Week, which runs from May 29 to June 5, Tryst Dental Practice, in Stenhousemuir, is supporting Alzheimer Scotland by becoming Dementia

Friends, in its bid to raise awareness of the disease and to encourage Scotland to "see the person behind the diagnosis” this campaigning week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The clinic and four of its members of staff, including dentists, nurses and support staff are all Dementia Friends – trained through an official partnership with Alzheimer Scotland.

Tryst Dental Practice has taken steps to offer the best treatment it can to patients with dementiaTryst Dental Practice has taken steps to offer the best treatment it can to patients with dementia
Tryst Dental Practice has taken steps to offer the best treatment it can to patients with dementia
Most Popular

The on-site team has received specialist training and information about dementia and the varying ways it can affect an individual.

Measures that each practice has implemented to support people living with dementia include reassuring patients and making them comfortable within the practice,

communicating in an accessible, jargon-free way, encouraging family members to attend appointments if preferable and encouraging self-directed care and decision making.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alana Kidd, associate dentist at Tryst Dental Practice, said: “As part of our commitment to providing sector-leading care at community level, we have partnered with

Alzheimer Scotland to ensure all of our patient-facing team members are ‘Dementia Friends’ .

“From the moment an appointment is required, through to the dental care they receive, communication with the patient and everything in between – we have a range of

considerations that we take in to account to ensure that patient is cared for appropriately.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tryst Dental Practice, is part of the Clyde Munro Group, Scotland’s leading dental group that provides NHS and private dental care for patients across the country.

Related topics:FalkirkScotland