Falkirk area coach operator praised for commitment to skills development

The company has been ranked as one of the UK's top 100 apprenticeship employers, leading the transport sector on the number of new starts.

New Department of Education figures show there were more than 930 new apprentices in training at Stagecoach in 2021-22 – the highest number of any company in

the transport, travel and logistics sector.

Stagecoach currently has its highest ever number of apprentices with over 1000 individuals across the country being trained in a variety of roles from driving and engineering to IT apprentice qualifications.

Carla Stockton-Jones, Stagecoach UK managing director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named as one of the top 100 employers for our apprenticeship programmes.

“Developing talent is something we take pride in, ensuring we have a strong pipeline of employees throughout our business who can go on to achieve great things here.

“What makes our programmes even more unique is that they aren’t designed only for young people leaving school or college, but a diverse and broad range of individuals can join the team and learn new skills.

“From ex-pilots, to hairdressers for celebrities, we’ve welcomed many people with different backgrounds and ages to their new careers with Stagecoach and we hope to do the same for many years to come.”

Qualifications are gained in partnership with GTG Training for Engineering and Realise for Driver Apprenticeships who were also voted the best apprenticeship provider of the year.

Stagecoach has been offering engineering apprenticeships for over twenty years, and it also offers a ‘trade-up’ scheme, giving existing employees the opportunity to undertake an apprenticeship with the engineering team.

Molly Stevenson recently featured in Stagecoach’s programme, produced in partnership with ITN Business, to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

She said: “After working in offices for a few years, I decided it was about time I got a job that was closely related to my hobbies, something hands on but where you’re

also using your brain all the time.