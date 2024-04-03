Falkirk area car showroom gets the green light to extend its premises
Peoples Ecosse Limited lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 24 last year to extend the Peoples Autocentre, in Callendar Road, Falkirk.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, agreed to grant permission on Tuesday, April 2.
According to the online planning documents, the application site consists of a car show room and vehicle repair garage and the applicant is seeking to infill an existing open show room area to create an enclosed space.
The plans were amended to remove a proposed digital display, which was deemed to have a potential negative impact on road safety.
There were no objections to the plans from the Road Development Unite since the canopy is already being used to sell cars and the area used to sell cars is not increasing, which means not too much is going to change with how everything is laid out.
