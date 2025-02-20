Falkirk area cafe wins national award for its unmatched community spirit

A local cafe which goes above and beyond for its customers has now had its just reward winning the Best Community Cafe title at this year’s Scottish Cafe and Bakery Awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hub Cafe and Takeaway, in Dundas Street, Grangemouth, has been putting the welfare of its customers above profits ever since owner Rachael Murphy opened its doors three years ago.

Rachael said: “We opened in April 2022 after we moved here from Edinburgh. Our landlord for our house was also the landlord for the premises in Dundas Street which had been a cafe before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They knew I had been involved in hospitality management, so they offered it to me and we took it over, gave it a bit of a makeover. We were given this opportunity and it’s been brilliant.”

Kitchen manager Kelly White, owner Rachael Murphy and cafe assistant Sheryl Williamson show off The Hub Cafe and Takeaway's new national award (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"We wanted it to be an affordable cafe in the local area and we have always tried to keep things as cheap as possible. People always say how great our prices are.”

Rachael, who has an autistic child, also created a special sensory play area in the cafe, which is not only enjoyed by her youngster, but also by pupils at the town’s Carrongrange High School.

And last Christmas the Hub Cafe and Takeaway put together over 30 festive meals and delivered them to those who needed them most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whatever we get from the cafe, we try to put it back into the community,” said Rachael. “I feel like there is a need for that in Grangemouth.”

So with community spirit like that, it was only a matter of time before the cafe won an award.

Rachael said: “We were nominated in the Best Community Cafe category for the whole of Scotland, so we didn’t expect to win. Saying we were shocked would be an understatement.

"We had a great night in Glasgow and met other cafe owners to see what they were doing. It was brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so was picking up the award, presented at a ceremony in the Double Tree by Hilton in Glasgow earlier in the month, which now has pride of place in the cafe, alongside a letter from local MP Brian Leishman, praising the cafe and its staff for the great work they do.