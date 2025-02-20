Falkirk area cafe wins national award for its unmatched community spirit
The Hub Cafe and Takeaway, in Dundas Street, Grangemouth, has been putting the welfare of its customers above profits ever since owner Rachael Murphy opened its doors three years ago.
Rachael said: “We opened in April 2022 after we moved here from Edinburgh. Our landlord for our house was also the landlord for the premises in Dundas Street which had been a cafe before.
"They knew I had been involved in hospitality management, so they offered it to me and we took it over, gave it a bit of a makeover. We were given this opportunity and it’s been brilliant.”
"We wanted it to be an affordable cafe in the local area and we have always tried to keep things as cheap as possible. People always say how great our prices are.”
Rachael, who has an autistic child, also created a special sensory play area in the cafe, which is not only enjoyed by her youngster, but also by pupils at the town’s Carrongrange High School.
And last Christmas the Hub Cafe and Takeaway put together over 30 festive meals and delivered them to those who needed them most.
"Whatever we get from the cafe, we try to put it back into the community,” said Rachael. “I feel like there is a need for that in Grangemouth.”
So with community spirit like that, it was only a matter of time before the cafe won an award.
Rachael said: “We were nominated in the Best Community Cafe category for the whole of Scotland, so we didn’t expect to win. Saying we were shocked would be an understatement.
"We had a great night in Glasgow and met other cafe owners to see what they were doing. It was brilliant.”
And so was picking up the award, presented at a ceremony in the Double Tree by Hilton in Glasgow earlier in the month, which now has pride of place in the cafe, alongside a letter from local MP Brian Leishman, praising the cafe and its staff for the great work they do.
