Falkirk area businesses unite as The Wedding Clan offering special packages for couples
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The six businesses have created The Wedding Clan and are offering a combined wedding package to suit the bride and groom.
Taylor Made Kilts, Pamela Jayne’s Bridal, Irene’s Florist, Tommy Hamilton Photography, Wee Cakes N Bakes and We Are One Wedding Films have united for the initiative.
Glenn Somerville, owner of Taylor Made Kilts, explained: “It can be a little daunting when starting out on the journey of organising your wedding.
"There are packages available such as a photographer and a videographer, or a wedding package with a specific venue.
"However, to take away some of the pressure, we have taken it a stage further and designed a package as a group called The Wedding Clan.
"We offer couples the unique flexibility of being able to choose their own venue and work within their own budget while designing their own wedding package, with the flexibility of mixing and matching four, five or six suppliers.
"All this while receiving each supplier’s discounted rate, designed only for The Wedding Clan, and saving up to £2500.”
To be able to take advantage of the discounted rates, customers do not need to book all six businesses.
The Wedding Clan are inviting couples who are looking to plan their special day to an open night this week where they can have the chance to meet all six of the wedding suppliers in one place to find out what they can each offer.
The free entry event will take place at Irene’s Florist in Stenhousemuir between 6pm and 8pm on Thursday, April 3.
Each supplier will donate £20 to the Falkirk Mental Health Association (FDAHM) for every clan booking they receive.
For more information visit www.theweddingclan.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.