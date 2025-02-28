Falkirk area businesses enjoy success at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2025

Seven Falkirk district businesses are celebrating after coming out on top at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2025.

The annual awards, which are now in their 12th year, recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible.

The awards ceremony took place at the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday night, spotlighting the industry’s most deserving professionals that have gone the extra mile.

Among them was Susan Van Der Walt, from the Grange Manor Hotel, who won Wedding Coordinator of the Year.

Having worked in hospitality for over 20 years, Susan has experience in housekeeping, bar and banqueting, front office and events. And its in events where she is the happiest and most content.

She loves meeting all her brides and grooms and enjoys the interaction as every wedding is different and no day is the same. Having worked in larger venues in the past she now enjoys the intimacy of the Grange Manor Hotel.

Chris Monks, general manager at the Grange Manor, said: “Susan is admired not just by the couples but by colleagues and suppliers who have nothing but admiration and praise for her efforts and how she goes the extra mile for both external and internal customers.

"I am truly blessed to have someone as brilliant as Susan looking after our special couples, and I can confidently say about Susan you are in safe hands – she is awesome.

“The feedback we receive is amazing from our couples and is testament to the team and especially Susan for being there at the start of the adventure, and for offering guidance and support all the way to their special day.”

Susan said in a post on the Grange Manor Facebook page: “Thank you to everyone who nominated and voted for me. I love what I do and work with amazing colleagues and suppliers so it is definitely a team effort.”

Others locally to win on the night included Glenskirlie Castle in Banknock, which was named Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year.

Following the awards, in a post on Facebook the team at Glenskirlie said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed, thrilled, and so incredibly proud of our team! This award means the world to us, and we couldn’t have done it without our amazing guests and supporters.”

Celebrant Duncan Fleming, from Falkirk, was named Celebrant of the Year.

Duncan said it was “an amazing night” and that winning means the world to him, adding: “From my heart thank you to everyone who voted for me.”

Invitations Plus by McGuire, run by Charlene McGuire, from Denny won Stationary Supplier of the Year and Falkirk-based Diamonds Mobile Bar was Mobile Catering and Bar Specialist of the Year.

There was further success for local businesses with Stewart Highland in Falkirk the runner up in the Groomswear Supplier of the Year category and Stenhousemuir’s Lights Candy Action was highly commended for the Event Decorator of the Year award.

Irfan Younis, Founder of Oceanic Awards said: “After over a decade we’re proud to be able to celebrate those that have demonstrated excellence in Scotland’s ever growing wedding industry.

“The winners truly deserve this recognition for their exceptional work, and we hope that their success will inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence.

"We want to congratulate all of our winners and Highly Commended recipients on their accomplishments.”