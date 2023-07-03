The work at the Greenpark Drive store, which commended last weekend, is part of Aldi’s £600 million investment into improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

The new-look Polmont store, which is currently closed, will offer increased space dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish, as well as popular health and beauty

products, award-winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers, when it re-opens on Thursday.

The Aldi store in Polmont is closed for reburbishment (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The refurbishment will create six additional jobs at the store which currently employs 33 members of staff.

Store manager Stuart Harris said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re

committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The format has been created to make shopping easier for Polmont customers, and the new-look store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping and the store will now offer new, easy-to-browse freezers.