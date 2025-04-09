Falkirk accountants Ian Macfarlane taken over after over 50 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chartered accountants based in Falkirk town centre for over 50 years has been taken over.

Ian Macfarlane Ltd of Melville Street has been acquired by BK Plus, which now has seven offices in Scotland.

The company says it now makes BK Plus one of the most regionally established SME-focused accountancy firms in the country with over 150 staff.

Ian Macfarlane Ltd was set up in 1971 and has built a strong reputation for delivering tailored, hands-on advice to a loyal client base of local SMEs.

Left to right: Liam McKell, Graeme Laird, Mark Northway, Kevin Gilmour from Ian MacFarlaine and Shaun Knight CEO of BK Plus. Pic: Contributed

Their long-standing presence and practical approach align closely with the BK Plus ethos of local people delivering local services to local businesses.

Kevin Gilmour, partner at Ian Macfarlane Ltd, said: “This move brings real benefit to both our clients and our team. BK Plus shares our belief in strong relationships, practical advice, and straightforward service.

"We’re now part of a wider firm with national resources, but we’ll continue to work with the same people, in the same offices, with the same focus on local businesses that our clients value.”

Shaun Knight, CEO of BK Plus, said “Falkirk is an important part of our wider investment in Scotland. We’ve been clear from the outset that we are building a truly regional firm – one that supports SMEs not just in Scotland’s cities, but in the surrounding communities where trusted, local advice really matters.”

This acquisition forms part of a wider expansion programme across Scotland. In under a year, BK Plus has established a regional network of seven offices, including locations in Glasgow, Dundee, Perth, Pitlochry and now Falkirk. The firm’s approach remains centred around growing local teams, supporting established client relationships, and strengthening the advisory services available to Scottish SMEs.

The firm, which has its headquarters in the West Midlands, remains committed to further growth in Scotland and continues to welcome conversations with like-minded firms that share its client-first approach and regional focus. Scotland remains a key area of focus, and BK Plus is actively seeking like-minded firms who share its client-first approach to continue expanding across the country.

