Eyesore no more?: Falkirk music venue wants to open up former bus station to the community

A local music venue and bar has started up a petition to allow them to open up the former bus station at the east end of Falkirk town centre for community events and activities.

At the moment the yard is basically derelict, fenced off with concrete barriers and not used by anyone for anything.

It has been referred to at various times as an “eyesore” and a blot on the local landscape – a dilapidated shadow of its former self when it was the main bus station for the town.

Now Ondrej Rafaj, the owner of the popular bar and music venue The Rock Bottom – located at the site of former bus station – has launched a petition on change.org looking for Falkirk Council and site owners McGills to “open up” this neglected space.

A digital rendering of how the vacant site could be utilised by the local community (Picture: Submitted)

“We want to allow it to be used for safe, local community events,” said Ondrej. “Especially those for families and children. There could be seasonal fairs, charity markets, music events, community pop-ups and celebrations held there.

"We believe this area should be brought back into civic life – not as a free-for-all, but through managed, agreed access overseen by trusted local groups like Falkirk Delivers.”

The petition Ondrej started, which already has over 450 signatures, is looking for Falkirk Council to use its powers under Section 179 of the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 1997 to require the site to be cleaned and maintained and work with McGills to establish safe access for emergency services, refuse, and supply deliveries to the neighbouring businesses.

Ondrej said: “This isn’t about taking the land away from McGills, it’s about unlocking its potential for good, supporting Falkirk’s families and small businesses, and

giving our community a much-needed space for joy, play, and togetherness.

"We could have Falkirk Delivers act as a neutral third-party steward, monitoring and facilitating agreed use, while Rock Bottom could organise and fund the disposal of any rubbish that may accumulate from light use. “We believe this solution supports the regeneration of the town centre, maintains safety and order, and reflects the community spirit that Falkirk is proud of until a permanent use of the site is found.”

