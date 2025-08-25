Extra £8.2m a year for Falkirk economy if residents spent £1 more a week with local businesses

An extra £8.2 million a year could be driven directly into Falkirk’s economy if everyone in the region spent just £1 a week more with local businesses.

The financial difference that could be made – safeguarding the future of businesses and protecting jobs – has been highlighted as part of the annual Scotland Loves Local Week.

The national campaign sees businesses and organisations play a key part in championing the transformational impact of choosing local as part of a series of events, themed on People Make Places, running until Saturday, August 30.

As part of the campaign television presenter Sean Batty, an ambassador for Scotland Loves Local, was in Falkirk recently shining the spotlight on heroics, as well as calling into some of the town’s unique independent businesses.

Alan Sayers with TV presenter Sean Batty on his recent visit to Falkirk town centre. (Pic: STP)

The weatherman met Alan Sayers, Falkirk Delivers’ street ambassador who was named High Street Hero for Central Scotland in last year’s Scotland Loves Local Awards, recognising his work to help people, support businesses and keep the town centre clean and welcoming.

Alan’s wide remit impressed Sean during his visit.

Sean said: “From saving lives one day to dressing up as a dinosaur the next, the diversity of his role is absolutely remarkable. His love for Falkirk shines through in everything he does.

"He’s a fountain of knowledge, a friendly face, and a total force of nature.

"The theme of Scotland Loves Local Week this year is People Make Places, and I can’t think of a more perfect example than Alan. Falkirk is lucky to have him. Every town needs an Alan.”

Alan added: “I’m passionate about Falkirk and passionate about promoting it because it’s a great place to visit.

"We have fantastic businesses, great people and there is a rich history here.”

During his visit to the town Sean also visited local independent businesses The Lonely Broomstick and Racks 4 Reptiles.

With data revealing a multi-million pound benefit could be unlocked if everyone in the area spent just £1 more locally, Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers is urging residents to think local first.

She said: “People do make places and there are people in Falkirk working tremendously hard for our future, day in, day out.

"Every penny spent with our local businesses is an investment in everyone’s future. Local businesses are there for us. We should be there for them too.”

The call to think local first is championed by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) - the organisation behind Scotland Loves Local - with support from the Scottish Government.

STP has calculated that, if every person in Scotland were to spend just £1 more per week with local businesses in their area, an additional £282.7m would be generated annually.

Kimberley Guthrie, STP chief officer, said: “The reality is that £8.2m is the tip of the iceberg of what can be achieved in the Falkirk region. If £1 more every week can make a transformational impact to the people who make our places, just imagine what is truly possible by choosing local even more.

“Money stays local for longer when you spend with local businesses. The multiplier effect is massive. These businesses spend with other businesses, who employ other local people, who then spend with other local businesses. Every penny spent is an investment in the future of your area.

“The jobs and livelihoods of your neighbours, friends and family depend on you doing so.”