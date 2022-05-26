Extension planned for Grangemouth McDonald’s

The fast-food giants recently applied to Falkirk Council for permission to start refurbishment of the popular restaurant next to Earlsgate Roundabout. This work will include extensions to the current building totalling 49 square metres.

Also in the plans are relocating the entrance, incorporating replacement drive thru booths, extending the managers office and adding new glazing.

They are also seeking to install a new sliding entrance door and introduce a new access door, while the back of house area will be extended by 22.2 square metres and clad to match existing finishes.

Other minor alterations being proposed are to kerb lines with the patio area extended and some new hardstanding.

The planned changes would mean the loss of one parking space at the restaurant, from 32 to 31.