Extended opening hours for Falkirk Japanese restaurant after licence change granted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Japanese restaurant in Falkirk has been given permission to open every day and extend its hours, as a change to its licence was granted.

Sushi Negi and Noodles Bar, 140 Grahams Road, Falkirk, occupies the premises that was once home to Pierres, a French restaurant.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that previously, as a small, family-run restaurant it had limited opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a restaurant and takeaway, owner Mohan Karki said that extended operating hours were necessary for the current business to be successful.

Sushi Negi and Noodles Bar, Falkirk.

“Falkirk needs something extra and we need to generate extra income by operating 11am-11pm,” he said.

The restaurant will now be able to sell drinks at a small bar.

Other changes agreed included permission to hold functions such as weddings and funerals.