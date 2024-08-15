Extended opening hours for Falkirk Japanese restaurant after licence change granted
Sushi Negi and Noodles Bar, 140 Grahams Road, Falkirk, occupies the premises that was once home to Pierres, a French restaurant.
Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board heard that previously, as a small, family-run restaurant it had limited opening hours.
Now a restaurant and takeaway, owner Mohan Karki said that extended operating hours were necessary for the current business to be successful.
“Falkirk needs something extra and we need to generate extra income by operating 11am-11pm,” he said.
The restaurant will now be able to sell drinks at a small bar.
Other changes agreed included permission to hold functions such as weddings and funerals.
