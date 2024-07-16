Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forth Green Freeport (FGF) has announced it has appointed the first chief executive to head its public/private consortium.

FGF officially opened for business last month with a commitment to deliver an ambitious green growth strategy to re-industrialise Scotland, bringing economic and net zero benefits for the country as a whole and the local communities in Fife, Falkirk, Leith and beyond.

FGF stated the new CEO Sarah Murray is a highly professional leader who brings to the role considerable relevant experience working with multiple layered organisations in the public and private sector, developing skills and infrastructure that drive economic activity.

She is currently the Director of Local London, a sub-regional economic growth partnership of nine London boroughs, and was previously Head of Regulation for the City of London Corporation and spent 16 years working in Brussels in various senior roles, including leading the East of England Brussels Office, Lancashire Brussels Office and as Deputy Director at the Channel Islands Brussels Office.

She has also been an Executive Director of the Thames Estuary Growth Board and has recently been included on the Net Zero 50 list for 2024.

Sarah was appointed following an exhaustive recruitment process led by independent recruitment specialists and involving a recruitment panel and a two stage interview process.

She will take up her role as CEO on August 27.

Dame Susan Rice DBE, chairperson of Forth Green Freeport, said: “The position of CEO of Forth Green Freeport is core to our success. We conducted a robust recruitment process to ensure that we got the right person for the job and we’re thrilled to have appointed Sarah.

"She brings with her a host of qualities and professional experience which are vital for the role as CEO of the Forth Green Freeport and we’re looking forward to working with her to deliver this exciting long-term programme for Scotland.”

Sarah herself added: “This is an exciting opportunity for me personally and for Scotland to deliver significant economic and environmental benefits, both nationally and for local communities.

"Throughout my career I have gained a wealth of experience of working with multilayered partnerships and I understand the importance of good, transparent stakeholder engagement. I am looking forward to getting started in August and to begin building on the excellent start that the consortium has already made.”