Experience flavours and crafts of the world as Falkirk town centre hosts international market this summer

The town centre will host an international market from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 bringing together traders from around the globe, offering an extraordinary fusion of street food, beverages and arts and crafts.

The event is being hosted by Market Place (Europe) Ltd in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers.

Jill Cruse, of Falkirk Delivers, said: “Falkirk has not held a continental market for many years and so we are delighted to work with Market Place to bring a host of international fare to the town once more. The international market will bring an opportunity for locals and visitors to be introduced to something a little bit different right here in the heart of Falkirk.”

An international market, hosted by Market Place (Europe) Ltd, is coming to Falkirk town centre in July. (Pic: submitted)

Enjoy a culinary journey with dishes from Greece, France, Turkey, China, India and more. However, the market is not just about food it’s a celebration of global craftsmanship.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty of Baltic Amber and German jewellery, admire the exquisite Spanish ceramics and find one-of-a-kind handmade products.

Market Place has a long history of delivering a variety of different market events including the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Tall Ships Festival in Belfast.

Andy Pidgen, operations manager at Market Place (Europe), said: “We are really looking forward to bringing this specialist market to Falkirk for the first time in the heart of the town centre. At the international market, customers can enjoy tastes from across the globe. Stalls will include our famous Wokman, authentic Chinese food our Katsu noodle stall, Mr Naas with his fairtrade gifts made from Moroccan Thuya Wood, baked on site coconut macaroons, our Ecuadorean craft stall, Exotic Burgers, and our olives, baklava are just a few of the delights that visitors can really immerse themselves in a worldwide retail experience.”

The three day market will offer visitors the chance to experience foods and crafts from around the world. (Pic: submitted)

The international market stalls will be open on the High Street from 10am to 5pm each day from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9.