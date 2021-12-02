Event could provide boost for Falkirk tourism businesses

Local firms can get off to a fast start in 2022 by registering for the Visit Scotland’s Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022 virtual event open – which will provide an exclusive opportunity for businesses to promote Falkirk as a destination and exhibit their products.

VisitScotland’s virtual event programme takes place between April 5 and April 7 next year and will offer a mix of pre-scheduled and ad hoc meeting appointments between exhibitors and international buyers, on demand content and virtual experiences.

The Kelpies are a real draw for Falkirk tourism businesses

The virtual event will cater to different time zones, thus making business meetings with buyers from international markets very accessible.

International visitors are incredibly important to Scottish tourism and in 2019 there were 3.5 million overnight stays in the country, spending £2.5 billion, which is 43 per cent of the total overnight spend in Scotland.

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “Discover Scotland 2022 is part of VisitScotland’s activity to rebuild international tourism demand and support the country’s ambitions to be a leading destination for responsible tourism.

“Scottish tourism will once again punch above its weight on the world stage and we need to leverage this reputation to bring new investment, new events, new air routes, and new visitors to help the industry recover and grow from the impacts of the pandemic.

“Tourism is a force for good and makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it Scotland would be a much poorer place.”

