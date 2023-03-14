Event aims to help Falkirk district businesses go green and save money

‘A Green Way to Save’ is taking place on Monday, March 20 in the Falkirk Business Hub on Vicar Street and is being organised by Forth Environment Link in partnership with Falkirk Delivers.

Members of the business community from across the district are welcome to attend the day, which will offer helpful tips, resources and workshops around making a climate friendly impact with your business and saving money in the process.

There will also be information on how this can transfer to your – and your employees’ – personal wellbeing.

The 'A Green Way to Save' event takes place at the Falkirk Business Hub next week.

The event, which runs from 9.30am to 2pm, is an interactive drop in event with a mix of activities taking place which can be as little as ten minutes, or longer for those with a bit more time.

Among the activities planned are the chance to try an ebike; social auditing; energy saving tips; ideas to reduce food waste; funding resources; social enterprise; tips on going plastic free and the benefit of sharing your climate story with your customers.

There will also be a focused Climate Literacy Workshop taking participants through an awareness of the carbon costs and impacts of everyday activities, and the ability and motivation to reduce emissions on an individual, community and organisational bases.

To book a space for the workshop visit bit.ly/greenwayfalkirk

Throughout the day complimentary refreshments will be provided for those attending by Finnegan’s Cafe.

T﻿he event is funded by Scotland's Towns Partnership as part of the Scotland Loves Local project.

