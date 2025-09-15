Euan Stainbank MP - Victory for workforce as consultation ends with Alexander Dennis retaining Scottish operations

Alexander Dennis praises the Government’s Procurement Reforms saying: “We believe that procurement reform is essential, and we welcome the UK Government’s efforts in this regard.”

Euan Stainbank, MP for Falkirk and Co-Chair of the British Buses All-Party Parliamentary Group, has welcomed “a victory for Falkirk jobs and British-built buses” after Alexander Dennis confirmed that its Falkirk operations will remain open with no job losses following the conclusion of workforce consultation.

Mr Stainbank, who has campaigned tirelessly since elected to support the bus manufacturing sector, praised the resilience of the workforce and their trade union representatives and said the decision vindicates months of pressure on both the UK and Scottish Governments to back domestic manufacturing, fix procurement rules, and secure a reliable pipeline of orders for zero-emission buses.

Alexander Dennis is the UK’s largest bus manufacturer and a cornerstone of the local economy. Research by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders shows each job in vehicle manufacturing supports 3.25 additional local jobs—far more than import or distribution roles—while UK bus manufacturers directly employ over 4,000 people and support nearly 13,000 in the wider supply chain. Average salaries in domestic manufacturing are at least 20% higher than equivalent import/distribution roles.

Mr Stainbank has repeatedly exposed the consequences of recent procurement failures, including the previous UK Government’s pledge to build 4,000 EV buses, of which only 2,270 were delivered via ZEBRA—46% sourced from non-UK manufacturers—and the Scottish Government’s ScotZEB2, where over 80% of buses were procured from outside Scotland, with only 44 of 252 supported vehicles built by Alexander Dennis.

He has raised these issues on the floor of the House and pressed ministers on procurement reform and industrial strategy on multiple occasions, alongside Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth which covers the Larbert site of ADL’s Scottish operations.”

Mr Stainbank said: “This is a huge relief for 400 families and for our community. The generational craftsmanship and skill of Alexander Dennis workers will continue to deliver world-class buses and today’s outcome proves that when government, industry and unions pull together—and when we value local jobs and skills—British manufacturing and workers can win.

"Under the SNP’s watch, the disgraceful allocation of the ScotZEB2 scheme sent over three times as many orders to China as to Scotland’s sole manufacturer, directly putting these jobs in peril. It should never have come to this. Saying that I’m delighted for the hard working, skilled manufacturing workforce at Alexander Dennis whose roles have been secured.

“I’m in complete concurrence with the company when they say: ‘It is clear there is a shared ambition to ensure the Scottish and UK manufacturing industry can thrive, but these ambitions must look ahead to the longer term challenges our industry faces. There is not a level playing field for domestic manufacturers. We believe that procurement reform is essential, and we welcome the UK Government’s efforts in this regard.’

“I have fought from day one to keep Alexander Dennis open: challenging failed procurement that funnelled orders overseas, pushing ministers to use the UK Bus Manufacturing Expert Panel effectively, and pressed endlessly for clarity on a pipeline that backs British-built, zero-emission buses. Procurement failures by the Scottish Government and the previous UK Government put 400 jobs in my community in jeopardy. In contrast, Labour have now given industry a degree of certainty they have not had in a long time.

“We now need to lock in this progress. The Zero Emission bus market has been reliant on subsidy that has too often sent money abroad. That means procurement that values domestic content and fair work, utilising the £40 million made available by Transport Scotland to support Scottish orders, and ensuring an even playing field so high-skill Scottish jobs aren’t undercut by cheap foreign orders.”

Mr Stainbank said the focus now turns to securing long-term stability: fair procurement weighting for social value, skills and community benefit; clarity on future order timetables; and continued cross-government engagement to support adjacent growth sectors identified in Invest 2035—advanced manufacturing. We cannot rest on our laurels.