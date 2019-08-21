Enter Business Excellence Awards 2019 now

Back by popular demand are The Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards where the companies making a difference to the area’s economy are recognised.

The event has been running for over a decade and during that time hundreds of businesses have been shortlisted in a number of different categories.

Variety has always been key and we’ve had everything from companies making sweeties to those dealing with nuclear waste putting themselves forward – and more importantly having their success stories rewarded.

There are 12 categories which are open now for nominations.

This year a few changes have been made to cater for the diversification of businesses across the region.

Given how much leisure, tourism and retail have made their mark on Falkirk district we are looking for entries for Leisure/Retail Business of the Year.

We’re looking for businesses to showcase consistent growth whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet, and who demonstrate innovative business practices through an engaged workforce.

There is also a category for Digital/Technology Development and this can be a company which has seen substantial business growth through either a new product launch, business process or project development.

We’ve also got an individual award for the Entrepreneur of the Year which will recognises an individual who has excelled in business leadership, has a wealth of experience in launching and managing businesses, who has created employment and also contributes to the community.

The winner of this award will be a business visionary who has made a significant contribution to business in the Falkirk area.

However, we are not forgetting those who are starting out on their career and another new category is Apprentice of the Year. This award will recognise an apprentice who has excelled in their training and goes above and beyond for the benefit of both their business and their future career.

Jill Buchanan, Falkirk Herald editor, said: “We are delighted to be once again holding these awards. The success of our business community is vital to the area’s economy which is why it is important that such an event takes place to recognise achievements.

“There have been some changes to categories for 2019 to reflect the changes within the business community and we look forward to receiving the entries.”

The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 27 at 5pm.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa on Thursday, November 7.

The full list of award categories for The Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019 is:

*SME Business of the Year

*Large Business of the Year

*New Business of the Year

*Independent Business of the Year

*Business Growth Award

*Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

*Digital/Technology Development Award

*Employer of the Year

*Company CSR Initiative of the Year

*Entrepreneur of the Year

*Apprentice of the Year

*Overall Business of the Year

For full details and to enter visit https://www.falkirkbusinessawards.co.uk/.

More information can be obtained by emailing scotland.events@jpimedia.co.uk.