English company announces it has taken over Grangemouth engineering firm

An engineering firm has been taken over by another company just days after it signed a five year contract with petrochemical giant Ineos.

M Group Services this week confirmed it had completed the acquisition of Grangemouth-based BGEN Ltd and its subsidiaries.

BGEN, which has a regional office on Spitfire Way in Grangemouth, is a leading technical engineering solutions provider offering specialist mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control, and automation (MEICA) capabilities, which support clients in building new assets and to optimise existing assets, which play a crucial role in reducing carbon footprints to meet net-zero targets.

At the end of last month BGEN announced it had signed a five-year contract with petrochemical company Ineos to provide a range of services to help it optimise plant efficiency at its site in Grangemouth.

Andrew Findlay, M Group Services chief executive, joins Robin Whitehead, chief executive of BGEN, to announce M Group Services' acquisition of BGEN (Picture: Submitted)

Under the contract, BGEN will provide value added engineering solutions and deliver a comprehensive suite of electrical and instrumentation services for the business, strengthening its position as a multi-disciplined services contractor.

Now under control of M Group Services, it is hoped the BGEN acquisition will rapidly advance M Group’s highly sought-after technical engineering solutions offering in its existing core markets in the energy, water, telecom and transport sectors.

M Group Services stated it is committed to investing in BGEN, focusing on the growth and development of its workforce, training programs, and skill enhancement to further expand its platform capabilities.

Andrew Findlay, M Group Services chief executive, said: “BGEN is a business with a long trading heritage and an excellent reputation and culture that aligns with our own.

“In line with our strategy, the acquisition of BGEN significantly enhances the technical engineering capability of M Group Services, significantly deepening our ability to provide expert solutions for our existing clients and broad range of new clients, for today and in the future.

“Together we are even better placed to support the energy transition to net zero, leading the way in maintaining and enhancing essential infrastructure that is continually adapting to a rapidly changing world.

“I am very pleased to welcome the BGEN team to the M Group Services family.”

Robin Whitehead, Chief Executive of BGEN, added: “Joining M Group Services represents the most significant step in our trading history to date and an exciting opportunity for our people, clients and partners alike.”