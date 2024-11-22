Energy firm provides a spark for Falkirk youth football club through free kit provision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading power supply company Octopus Energy has just inked a deal to proved Falkirk Central Football Academy’s under 12 girls team with some eye catching new kits.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the company’s popular rewards program Octoplus could nominate their local teams for free “Octokits” in club colours and branding.

Octopus Energy aimed to kit out 500 kids’ teams as part of this giveaway. But the response was so overwhelming that it accepted applications for over five times more orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 2014, Central Football Academy is a fully inclusive club offering free spaces for sport, introducing football to hundreds of kids throughout the region. The club provides a vibrant environment for kids to flourish in football, but also supports the kids’ social development.

Central Football Academy Under 12 girls team show off their brand new kit (Picture: Submitted)

Coach Ian Dibdin said: “The strips are perfect, the design is fun and colours are perfect for our club, the players feel special wearing them.”

Star player Erin Cummings added: “The new strips are cool and the octopus is cute.”

This initiative is the latest perk for Octoplus customers, who already enjoy rewards like free sweet treats, festival tickets, kids’ cinema trips, and mouth watering restaurant discounts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy, said: “We’re not just helping customers save money, but also powering up local grassroots football teams like Central Football Academy, making sure they stand out both on the field and in the community.

“Our customers are the driving force behind everything we do, and we can’t wait to see these amazing teams hit the pitch, decked out and ready to dominate the season in style.”

.