Energy firm looks for SEPA's blessing for new Grangemouth hydrogen facility

An energy firm is hoping the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) will grant a permit to allow it to produce hydrogen at a site in the Grangemouth area.

RWE Grangemouth green Hydrogen Ltd applied for the permit under regulation 13 of the Pollution Prevention And Control (Scotland) Regulations 2012

ion 13 of the regulations in respect of the production of hydrogen by electrolysis in an installation at land north of the A905 Wholeflats Road, in Grangemouth.

RWE held a public consultation event in the Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, Grangemouth, back in March allowing people to view up to date plans and speak to the project team.

RWE held a consultation event for its proposed Grangemouth hydrogen facility earlier in the year (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The electricity generation firm hopes the proposed green hydrogen project, which will be located within the Grangemouth industrial area, will produce green hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, using renewable energy from the electricity grid.

The green hydrogen produced will then be transported via pipeline to an adjacent industrial site, reducing their CO2 emissions.

At the time Nicole Tang, hydrogen project development manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted by the positive feedback we have received so far. By listening to local views, we can identify what's important to the community and where possible incorporate that into shaping the project design.

"We are very pleased to make a positive contribution, bringing potential new investment and a new green technology into the area.”

RWE stated the site near Wholeflats Road, once operational, would be capable of producing up to 1.8 tonnes of hydrogen every hour.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.