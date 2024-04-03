Enchanted Market is a first for Falkirk with around 50 magical stalls, entertainment and music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The High Street is set to be transformed into a world of wonder and magic as the town hosts its first ever Enchanted Market on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Organised by the team behind Falkirk’s Harry Potter inspired shops – The Lonely Broomstick and Whimsic Alley – alongside Falkirk Delivers, both locals and visitors are in for a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the two days, there will be a chance to explore around 50 stalls on the High Street offering a diverse array of stalls featuring unique treasures crafted by small makers and artisans. From handmade trinkets to artisanal goods, each offering is sure to pique your interest.

The magic will continue with entertainment throughout the day – on both the Saturday and Sunday – including eight magical cosplayers roaming the town centre; free science activities for the kids with We Are Fun Scientists and Silly Science; stilt walkers; face painting and performances from Project Theatre and Arria Music. Merlin the wizard magician will also be showing off some of his tricks.

It’s not just the cosplayers who will be dressing up for the occasion, children and adults are encouraged to dress up magically for the ‘best dressed’ competition, which will take place below the Steeple at 2pm each day. One lucky winner each day will take home a magical hamper from The Lonely Broomstick and Whimsic Alley worth £100. There are also runners up prizes up for grabs.

When it comes to refreshments, enjoy some Hot Buttery Beer and other magical drinks from The Lonely Broomstick’s stall; and if you’re in search of a wand, perhaps you’ll find it at Willbott's Wands stall – or maybe the wand will choose you. There will also be the chance to mix your own potion with The Lonely Broomstick for just £2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leslie Lenaghen, from The Lonely Broomstick and one of the event organisers, said: “The Enchanted Market was created for two purposes: to assist small businesses from around the UK in finding a space to showcase their magical wares to potentially thousands of like-minded customers from Scotland, and, more importantly, to support Falkirk High Street.

"Having been on Falkirk High Street for years, we've learned that to attract people to it, you need to offer something unique.

“The Enchanted Market is one of the first of its kind, and with over 50 stalls, it has already become one of the largest markets to grace Falkirk High Street.

“We hope this Enchanted Market will become a regular biannual event if it proves successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market’s stalls will feature a wide range of small businesses offering their own treasures and there’s sure to be something to suit everyone’s tastes.

Among the vendors will be a few familiar names from the town centre as well as others who are new to the town.

Businesses attending include The Lonely Broomstick, Whimsic Alley; Well Now Health and Wellbeing Centre; Willbott’s Wands; Jewellery By Christine; Bath Bombs By Sheryl; Seagull Trust Bookshop; Marnie Jones Studio; Just BAKED; Jaspy Enterprises; The Heebie Jeebie Shop; Celtic Heart Kiltmaker; Shabby & Pretty; The Crotchet Cantina; Astra Designs UK; Carvictures; Bertos Brownies; Underland Creations; The Jar of Fireflies; Tarot by Nicola; A Little Twisted By Zoe; The Spellbound Spaniel; Wee Fairy Folk; Lynn Winpenny Art; Luna Rose Designs; Weegie Art Studio; The Loyal Candle Company; MG's Wood Craft; Kolaczech; Spellbound Caithness; Persephone Textile Design and Saleema Rashid Photography.

The Falkirk Steeple will be open throughout the weekend too if you dare to discover the secrets of Falkirk. Delve into ancient tales and explore the inside of the town’s iconic structure with guided tours running between 11am and 3pm each day.