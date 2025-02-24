Employers looking to get vacancies filled invited to Falkirk job centre for 'round table' event

By James Trimble
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A special round table event is taking place in Falkirk job centre next month which will give employers and jobseekers the chance to help each other out.

Laura Dawson, DWP Forth Valley external relations leader, said: “Spring is just around the corner and we’re looking forward to helping more jobseekers and local businesses.

“For jobseekers, our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready, including access to training and voluntary work experience. This, along with specialist services through the Disability Employment Advisors, can act as a springboard to a new career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"For employers we can host recruitment days and identify suitable applicants to fill their vacancies, and we encourage them to get in touch to find out more. Locally we are hosting an Employer Roundtable in Falkirk Jobcentre on Wednesday, March 5.”

Any employer interested in attending can e-mail [email protected] to secure a space.

Related topics:EmployersFalkirkSpring

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice