Employers looking to get vacancies filled invited to Falkirk job centre for 'round table' event
Laura Dawson, DWP Forth Valley external relations leader, said: “Spring is just around the corner and we’re looking forward to helping more jobseekers and local businesses.
“For jobseekers, our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready, including access to training and voluntary work experience. This, along with specialist services through the Disability Employment Advisors, can act as a springboard to a new career.
"For employers we can host recruitment days and identify suitable applicants to fill their vacancies, and we encourage them to get in touch to find out more. Locally we are hosting an Employer Roundtable in Falkirk Jobcentre on Wednesday, March 5.”
Any employer interested in attending can e-mail [email protected] to secure a space.
