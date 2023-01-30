Ellwyn plans latest: Infamous Grangemouth pub could become a place to live

Amran Ali’s application, which was validated on Thursday, January 26, is looking for permission to adapt the premises at 95A Newlands Road to create a house of multiple occupation.

This follows on from September 2 last year, when plans lodged by NISA Local looking for permission to change the use of the Ellwyn Bar from a public house to form two shops and a hot food takeaway, as well as alter the shop front and install a flue, were given the go ahead by Falkirk Council planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The premises, which is now closed, has never been far from the news over the last few years, with a number of brushes with the law and the local licensing board.

Another planning application has been lodged regarding the infamous Ellwyn, in Newlands Road, Grangemouth

Back in December 2020 the Ellwyn Bar was effectively shut down for five months after Falkirk Council suspended its licence following reports of crime and disorder

The council’s licensing board heard the management of the pub was “chaotic” and viewed CCTV footage taken by the council's Environmental Health team from

September 2020 which showed customers crowded around a pool table, a man dropping his trousers and a fight breaking out.

Before that in 2018 owner Amran Ali, who leased the pub to tenants, famously had locksmiths change the locks at the pub after the tenants at that time had breached