Electricity firm gives Grangemouth residents another chance to see plans for hydrogen power plant
RWE will hold the event at the Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, Grangemouth from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, March 26, allowing people to view up to date plans and speak to the project team.
The electricity generation firm hopes the proposed green hydrogen project, which will be located within the Grangemouth industrial area, will produce green hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, using renewable energy from the electricity grid.
The green hydrogen produced will then be transported via pipeline to an adjacent industrial offtaker, reducing their CO2 emissions.
A scoping report has already been submitted to Falkirk Council and RWE expect to submit a planning application in summer 2025.
Following the initial consultation in December 2024, and further design and environmental studies, RWE has refined its plans and is inviting the community to look at the project and share their thoughts.
The consultation period is scheduled to run from until April 7 and the public can provide feedback during this period.
Nicole Tang, hydrogen project development manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted by the positive feedback we have received so far. By listening to local views, we can identify what's important to the community and where possible incorporate that into shaping the project design. We are very pleased to make a positive contribution, bringing potential new investment and a new green technology into the area.”
