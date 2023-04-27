Eight Falkirk district venues and businesses in the running for the Scottish Hospitality Awards

The awards aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of those working in the hospitality industry covering everything from restaurants and bars to shopping centres, museums, tourist attractions and accommodation. The local businesses and venues will have to wait until the awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 16 to find out if they have been successful in the awards, which are hosted by Creative Oceanic but voted for by the public.

Among the venues in the running is the now closed Falkirk Town Hall, which is set to be demolished. It has been shortlisted for the live entertainment venue/nightclub of the year and best theatre Scotland categories. The popular theatre had been open until February this year when its doors closed for good.

Other local businesses and attractions up for awards at the ceremony in Glasgow are the Helix and Callendar House for tourist attraction of the year and The Great Mariner Reef Soft Play at The Mariner Centre in Camelon as children’s play centre of the year. When it comes to dining, Christies in Manor Street has been shortlisted for casual dining restaurant of the year (central area) and Gambero Rosso on Burnbank Road is in the restaurant of the year (central area) category. The Hippodrome in Bo’ness is in the running for best cinema experience and Ardtalla Guest House in Slamannan is up for B&B of the year (south east area).

The Great Mariner Reef soft play at The Mariner Centre is in the running for the children's play centre of the year award at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

An awards spokesperson said: “Working for the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and the last few years have shown that. These awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties. There are people who have dedicated their whole career in making the country a special destination for visitors. It is time to give those professionals the recognition they deserve.

"The awards will provide a platform to thank and honour those who have contributed to making Scotland a friendly and welcoming place, enhancing the country’s reputation nationally and internationally. We would like to congratulate all the finalists for their nomination and wish them the best of luck.”

Christie's Falkirk in Manor Street has been shortlisted for the casual dining restaurant of the year (central area).