Eight Falkirk district businesses shortlisted in the Your Scottish Wedding Awards 2023

Eight Falkirk district businesses are among the finalists at this year’s Your Scottish Wedding Awards.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST
Eight Falkirk district businesses are on the shortlist for the Your Scottish Wedding Awards 2023.

The awards recognise those suppliers at the top of their game in the industry, helping couples to have a magical day.

The shortlist of finalists has been decided by the votes of those who have used their services since August last year.

In the celebrants category there are two local contenders - Craig Flowers and Duncan Fleming.

Irene’s Florist in Larbert has been shortlisted in the awards’ florist category, while Catwalk in Falkirk’s Princes Street are in the running for the Mum’s Outfit award.

Carlyle Wedding Band, which features Gordon White from Falkirk on bass and vocals, are up for the music category award.

Among the photographers on the shortlist is Larbert-based Christine McNally Photography.

Invitations Plus by McGuire, run by Charlene McGuire in Denny, is in the running for the stationery award.

Glenbervie House and Country Estate is the only local venue on the shortlist for the Venue (Stirling) award.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on November 12.

