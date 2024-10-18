Eden Consultancy announce news about its Falkirk premises

A Falkirk business has announced it is moving out of its well-known premises but still intends to continue working in the area.

Eden Consultancy moved into 4 Hope Street around 12 years ago following a major refurbishment – the building was constructed in 1844 and latterly had been the base for solicitors Gair and Gibson.

They are a creative business who helps clients deliver change, whether it be locations, products, websites or marketing.

Although they still have many clients in the area and across Central Scotland, others are throughout the UK and around the world.

Douglas Cameron and staff at the Eden Consultancy Group will be moving out of the Hope Street building. Picture: John DevlinDouglas Cameron and staff at the Eden Consultancy Group will be moving out of the Hope Street building. Picture: John Devlin
Douglas Cameron and staff at the Eden Consultancy Group will be moving out of the Hope Street building. Picture: John Devlin

Managing director Douglas Cameron said: “Eden, like many other businesses, realise that much of what we do, can be done virtually – building upon things that we all learned during the global pandemic

"Face-to-face meetings with our clients and supply-chain partners are still very important to us, but as the digital world continues to move inexorably forward, our business processes have become much less dependent on physical spaces or physical meetings and interactions.”

He added that after a review of what physical space Eden required, they concluded that the “beautiful and beloved office space” at 4 Hope Street was no longer required.

"Our team will still be continuing to offer the same top quality service as you have been accustomed to from Eden.”

Their contact details remain the same as they continue to work with clients near and far.

New Forrest Healthcare remains in the Hope Street building offering chiropractor services to their many clients.

