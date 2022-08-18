Eddy's Food Station opens third convenience store in Larbert
A new convenience store has opened its doors in Larbert.
The former Nisa store in Main Street opened as an Eddy’s Food Station welcoming customers today (Thursday).
It is the third Eddy’s to open in recent months with branches already up and running in Alloa and Greenock.
The local store brings a combination of 15 full and part time employment opportunities to the area.
Most Popular
-
1
Aldi: Reopening of Camelon store brings good news for shoppers and jobs
-
2
Aldi: Camelon supermarket due to reopen after extension built
-
3
Falkirk business: Larbert's historic Station Hotel on the market
-
4
Aldi: Here's when the Camelon store will be closed
-
5
Falkirk business: District's eateries in running for The Food Awards Scotland
The company said the site will temporarily retain its current look, however “significant renovations” are planned in the coming months transforming it into a bright, modern-day convenience store, in line with the flagship premises in Alloa.
It will also see a ‘Food-To-Go’ offering introduced with a wide range of hot and cold food available.
Eddy’s Food Station is the newest venture from Stephen Thompson, former CEO and co-founder of Morning, Noon and Night and aims to open 30 stores, creating 500 jobs across Scotland, over the next five years.
Stephen Thompson, chief executive of Eddy’s Food Station, said: “The opportunity it operate a successful chain of convenience stores is very promising right now and these acquisitions, in very quick succession, are the next extremely exciting step in the long journey for the Eddy’s Food Station brand.
"By adding another very central location here in Larbert, we’re making roots in a well-known and popular location.
"With a fresh offering, along with food and drink we’re able to provide a service that we hope will help us build a loyal customer base, who return to us time and time again.”