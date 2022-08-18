Eddy's Food Station opens third convenience store in Larbert

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Nisa store in Main Street opened as an Eddy’s Food Station welcoming customers today (Thursday).

It is the third Eddy’s to open in recent months with branches already up and running in Alloa and Greenock.

The local store brings a combination of 15 full and part time employment opportunities to the area.

Stephen Thompson inside the first Eddy's Food Station

The company said the site will temporarily retain its current look, however “significant renovations” are planned in the coming months transforming it into a bright, modern-day convenience store, in line with the flagship premises in Alloa.

It will also see a ‘Food-To-Go’ offering introduced with a wide range of hot and cold food available.

Eddy’s Food Station is the newest venture from Stephen Thompson, former CEO and co-founder of Morning, Noon and Night and aims to open 30 stores, creating 500 jobs across Scotland, over the next five years.

Stephen Thompson, chief executive of Eddy’s Food Station, said: “The opportunity it operate a successful chain of convenience stores is very promising right now and these acquisitions, in very quick succession, are the next extremely exciting step in the long journey for the Eddy’s Food Station brand.

"By adding another very central location here in Larbert, we’re making roots in a well-known and popular location.