East Falkirk MP wants UK to only trade with countries which follow climate change conditions

editorial image

Countries who want to trade with the UK must adhere to the climate change conditions contained within the Paris Agreement according to East Falkirk MP Martyn Day.

During a question time session at the House of Commons, Mr Day challenged the Secretary of State for International Trade to make ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement a precondition for any country wishing to make a trade deal with the United Kingdom.

He said: “Climate change is the defining challenge of our age, one which we all have a responsibility to tackle to protect the planet for future generations. Ninety per cent of the world’s illegal deforestation takes place in the Amazon rainforest – something the Paris Agreement explicitly sets out to tackle and reduce.

“We consistently see a tale of two governments when it comes to tackling climate change. Just last month, the Scottish Government passed the Climate Change Bill – committing Scotland to the most ambitious statutory targets in the world.

“Yet, the Minister has failed to commit to making the ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement a precondition for any country wishing to make a trade deal with the United Kingdom.

“The UK Government must change trajectory, and commit to tackling climate change on a global scale for future generations.”