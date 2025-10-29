Early Christmas present?: Grangemouth warms up to idea of a new bar and grill restaurant

The owners of the new bar and grill/restaurant/sports bar which is currently being fitted out say it will be opening its doors in December.

The Earl of Zetland pub, in Bo’ness Road, in Grangemouth, last saw customers cross its threshold three years ago, but that could soon be about to change.

New owners have rebranded and refitted the premises and the all new Grill and Banter is just a few weeks away from opening.

According to a number of online posts, the venue will be serving some “home made and fresh” delicacies to customers in December.

The Earl of Zetland closed its doors back in 2022 (Picture: Submitted)

Earlier in the month the Grill and Banter, which features a Highland cow logo, advertised for staff to fill vacancies at the premises.

The Earl of Zetland, in Bo’ness Road, has been closed since 2022 but residents had been reporting activity in and around the building – which was once a church – in recent months and weeks.

Back in 2022 it was announced the pub would be closing for good, with staff stating: “The Earl of Zetland will be closing its doors for the last time and not reopening, due to the maintenance issues and high costs the pub is just not feasible to run.”

The premises was built in 1884 by the Free Church of Scotland as Charing Cross and West Parish Church and was converted into a pub in 2008.

Ownership changed hands several times, with JD Wetherspoon running things until Hawthorn Leisure took it over in 2015 and sold it in 2017 to Admiral Taverns, who put it on the market through property agent Colliers in 2022 with a £250,000 asking price.

