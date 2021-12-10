E-buses built in Falkirk deployed on one of Scotland's most polluted streets

Charlie Miller, ADL Sales Account Manager, with Christine McGlasson holding BYD’s Iron-Phosphate batteries used to power the bus.

The announcement was made today by bus-firm Alexander Dennis and electric-car producer BYD UK that they’ve made a deal to supply electric buses with operator Xplore Dundee.

The e-buses, built locally at the factory in Camelon, will run on Xplore’s service 28 - serving Lochee Road in Dundee, the fourth most polluted street in Scotland.

The street was previously left out of Dundee Council’s proposed Low Emission Zone in June, sparking much public outrage as it has consistently ranked as one of the most polluted streets in Scotland.

Charlie Miller, an Alexander Dennis Ltd Sales account manager said: “Built in Falkirk, these buses have boosted skilled jobs and apprenticeships in Scottish manufacturing as well as benefitting residents in Dundee and helping to mitigate climate change – they’re really a win for everyone.”

The e-buses will be the City of Dundee’s first ever zero emission buses, and will be on the road as soon as driver training is complete in the new year.

Dundee has long suffered from poor air quality, with Dundee Seagate also appearing on the top five most polluted streets in the UK.

Their deployment in Dundee closely follows COP26 where similar Alexander Dennis / BYD electric buses played prominent roles in the transport of delegates as well as state leaders, demonstrating that electric buses are an essential part of the solution to the climate emergency.

