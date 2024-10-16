Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) work coaches are helping find jobs for people in the Falkirk area over the Christmas period and working with renowned bakers Baynes to fill vacancies in their new store.

According to the DWP, this week’s employment statistics continue to show a reduction in unemployment for the area’s 18 to 24 age group.

The DWP external relations leader for Forth Valley said: ”With Christmas fast approaching, many employers are looking for temporary staff to fill their vacancies. Jobseekers will find inspiration and lots of help to apply at their local jobcentre.

“Many will find that seasonal work provides an opportunity to build new skills and experience, which can be carried forward later to a permanent role. We’re working hard with employers in the neighbourhood to identify their vacancies, which will ensure jobseekers have the best chance to find work that suits their personal situation.

DWP work coaches continue to help job seekers find the right role for them (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“Locally we are working with Baynes the bakers, supporting recruitment for their new local store opening soon. We recently worked in partnership with Elaine Grant and the team from Falkirk Delivers to host a town centre recruitment event.

“This was held in the Howgate Centre and attended by 13 local employers. We also held a successful 50+ event in Grangemouth job centre last week which resulted in 10 Job offers being made on the day.

SM Bayne and Co Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 24, which was then validated on October 1, to install a new shop front and air condition units at 25 La Porte Precinct, in Grangemouth.