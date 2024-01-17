DWP work coaches' commitment helps reduce the number of job seekers in the Falkirk area

The number of job seekers – young and old – in the Falkirk area is decreasing thanks in no small part to the dedication of the DWP’s local work coaches.

A DWP employer relations leader for Forth Valley said: “The latest employment statistics highlight the great work being done by work coaches across Falkirk and the wider Forth Valley area.

"We have seen up to a seven per cent decrease on the year for the 18 to 24 age group and are continuing to see successful outcomes from our 50 Plus age group,

which has reduced by 17 per cent and seen more than 120 people getting back into work in the Falkirk area.

There has been a reduction in the number of job seekers in the Falkirk area thanks in part to the dedication of local DWP work coaches (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“As 2024 begins the focus is on helping employers grow their business by opening up job centres for on-site recruitment and also ramping up online and in person jobs

fairs, which means every job seeker has an opportunity to make progress.

"Success has recently been achieved working in partnership with Haven Products through our Sector Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP). We were able to set

up a site visit, training, and work experience to offer insight into the bottling hall, packing and document scanning roles. This has led to three job starts to date, with a

potential that further candidates will start over the next month.

“We continue to work in Partnership with both NHS Forth Valley and SERCO where we recently supported a recruitment event onsite at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

which was attended by 67 Jobseekers from across Forth Valley."