DWP teams up with Falkirk employers to secure summer work for job seekers
Laura Dawson, DWP external relations leader for Falkirk and Grangemouth, said: “Taking up the opportunity of a summer jobs can be a stepping stone for jobseekers to build lifelong skills.
"They offer opportunities to gain valuable practical, hands-on experience work experience, develop essential transferable skills, and potentially even explore different careers.
“Temporary jobs can boost a CV, demonstrating a work history, experience, and willingness to learn, which can be valuable when applying for future roles. During the busy summer season, job centres are focussed on working with employers to increase the supply of new workers to help fill their vacancies.
"We have been working with a local retail employer to fill multiple vacancies in their new Boness store due to open in August. The employer has been able to make use of our interview room in Grangemouth job centre and meet with local candidates.
“A further two local employers have been supported to fill their vacancies by utilising our sector based work academy programme. Through this programme a gardener and housekeeping vacancies have been filled.
"Our Sector Based Work Academy offers on the job or certified training followed by a short work experience placement before a guaranteed interview is scheduled. This initiative is available to any recruiting employer.”
At the end of July, the DWP is hosting a recruitment event at Falkirk job centre and, working in partnership with Falkirk Foundation, is planning a youth event which is expected to take place in August.
