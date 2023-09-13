DWP job coaches help scores of over 50s return to the workplace in Forth Valley area

Watch more videos on Shots!

A DWP spokesperson said: “This week’s employment statistics highlight the great work being done by work coaches across Forth Valley. A particular success is the 50 Plus age group, where more than 145 people in Forth Valley have returned to work – 85 of those being from Falkirk, 20 of those being from Clackmannanshire, 40 of those being from Stirling.”

“Unlocking the skills and abilities of jobseekers, improves their employment prospects, and helps achieve the Government’s priority to grow the economy. Key to this is the individual specialist support from our team of work coaches, who ensures that everyone gets the help they need, whether they are leaving education, are 50 Plus, or have a health condition. This crucial support enables jobseekers to develop their full potential.

“Identifying barriers to starting and progressing in world of work is a key aspect of the work coach role, so that people can make the most of the help available. Importantly job seeking parents on Universal Credit, can now get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.

DWP job coaches helped 145 over 50s back into employment (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“Locally we are working hard to support employers fill their vacancies, and supporting jobseekers find work.

Forth Valley job centres are hosting a full range of activities this month – supporting Pension Awareness Week through employer and provider-led group Information sessions.