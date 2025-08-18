DWP issue invitation to Falkirk employers to work with them to fill their vacancies

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is encouraging more Falkirk employers to engage in recruitment initiatives with local job centres in order to fill vacancies for their firms.

Last month a recruitment event took place at Falkirk job centre and attended and supported by eight local employers, while just last week an event, in partnership with Falkirk Foundation, aimed at younger job seekers took place at Falkirk Stadium.

“We want to work with employers to fill their vacancies,” said Laura Dawson, external relations leader for Forth Valley. “Our jobcentres are open for recruitment events tailored to individual employers, and we regularly host jobs fairs that bring multiple businesses together under one roof.

"We can also organise work academies and boot camps to help prepare candidates for roles.”

DWP staff are urging employers to work with them to fill their vacancies (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

At the moment DWP staff are offering opportunities to job seekers to build lifelong skills through pre-employment training and voluntary work experience and later in the year they will be setting up events to support Christmas recruitment.

