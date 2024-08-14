DWP helps Falkirk jobseekers pick up employment as forklift operatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After helping secure door steward licences for a dozen job seekers local DWP staff are now on pulling out all the stops to train up forklift drivers.

The DWP stated the most recent employment statistics highlight the work being done across Falkirk by its dedicated work coaches, with unemployment for 18 to 24-year-olds down seven per cent, while the 50 plus age group only saw a slight increase of two per cent.

A DWP Forth Valley spokesperson said: “Providing individual tailored support to jobseekers is a spring board to financial independence, and a route to building a better life for themselves and their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Turning this aim into a reality is the role of every locally based jobcentre work coach. Underpinning this, our employer partnership teams continue to work with businesses to fill their vacancies, which in turn contributes to growing the economy.

DWP work coaches continue to help job seekers find the right role for them(Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“Local activity include security industry training completed in July when 12 job seekers were trained in door supervison and CCTV systems and will shortly receive their licences.

"We continue to undertake bespoke matching – working with a range of local employers to ensure their vacancies are filled with the right candidates successfully moving into these roles.

"The next training due to take place is for warehouse and forklift certification. We are hosting a recruitment event which will take place onsite at Heron House on Thursday, August 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jobseekers will be provided with a time to attend this event via their Work Coach. Any employers presently recruiting who are keen to meet with job ready candidates should reach out to [email protected].”