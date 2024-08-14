DWP helps Falkirk jobseekers pick up employment as forklift operatives
The DWP stated the most recent employment statistics highlight the work being done across Falkirk by its dedicated work coaches, with unemployment for 18 to 24-year-olds down seven per cent, while the 50 plus age group only saw a slight increase of two per cent.
A DWP Forth Valley spokesperson said: “Providing individual tailored support to jobseekers is a spring board to financial independence, and a route to building a better life for themselves and their family.
"Turning this aim into a reality is the role of every locally based jobcentre work coach. Underpinning this, our employer partnership teams continue to work with businesses to fill their vacancies, which in turn contributes to growing the economy.
“Local activity include security industry training completed in July when 12 job seekers were trained in door supervison and CCTV systems and will shortly receive their licences.
"We continue to undertake bespoke matching – working with a range of local employers to ensure their vacancies are filled with the right candidates successfully moving into these roles.
"The next training due to take place is for warehouse and forklift certification. We are hosting a recruitment event which will take place onsite at Heron House on Thursday, August 22.
“Jobseekers will be provided with a time to attend this event via their Work Coach. Any employers presently recruiting who are keen to meet with job ready candidates should reach out to [email protected].”
