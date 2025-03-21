DWP continues to help Falkirk employers fill vacancies and jobseekers find employment
A DWP spokesperson said: “Our message to employers is that we can help you fill your vacancies, and jobcentre work coaches are playing an increasingly important role in helping them hire the right people.
“For jobseekers our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready, including access to training and voluntary work experience – which can act as a springboard to a new career.”
Laura Dawson, employer and partnership manager for Forth Valley, added: “Throughout Forth Valley we have been supporting Scottish Apprenticeship week. Each Jobcentre hosted sessions showcasing local recruiting employers.
"We are working with Child Maintenance Service to fill their administrative officers vacancies with webinars and information sessions available to support applications. In April we are looking at Security Door Supervisor and CCTV operation with HGV training being investigated.”
