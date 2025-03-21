DWP continues to help Falkirk employers fill vacancies and jobseekers find employment

Local DWP staff are continuing to work with employers and jobseekers in the Falkirk area to help them achieve their respective goals.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DWP spokesperson said: “Our message to employers is that we can help you fill your vacancies, and jobcentre work coaches are playing an increasingly important role in helping them hire the right people.

“For jobseekers our work coaches are geared up to provide the right support to get them job ready, including access to training and voluntary work experience – which can act as a springboard to a new career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Dawson, employer and partnership manager for Forth Valley, added: “Throughout Forth Valley we have been supporting Scottish Apprenticeship week. Each Jobcentre hosted sessions showcasing local recruiting employers.

DWP are continuing their mission to help employers and job seekers (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"We are working with Child Maintenance Service to fill their administrative officers vacancies with webinars and information sessions available to support applications. In April we are looking at Security Door Supervisor and CCTV operation with HGV training being investigated.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.