DWP claim almost 300 people have successfully found employment in the Falkirk area this month

Staff at job centres in the Falkirk area have been working with firms in the care, transport and retail and hospitality sector to find them people to fill vacancies.

A local DWP spokesperson said: “This week’s employment statistics highlight the great work that is continuing to be done by work coaches across Falkirk. We have seen a reduction on all age groups with more than 260 people returning to work.

"That’s an eight per cent reduction this month compared to this time last year. Our 50 Plus age group has reduced by 16 per cent, with 115 people having returned to employment compared to last February.

The number of people finding employment in the Falkirk area this month has increased since this time last year (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“For our work coaches it’s really inspiring to see how the help they give to individual jobseekers makes a positive difference to their life. Across our job centres, work coaches are focused on providing every job seeker with tailored support, helping to build confidence and develop new skills – breaking down the barriers for those re-entering employment.

“We are hosting an Adult Social Care Event on Wednesday, February 28 in Falkirk Jobcentre. For those on Universal Credit more financial support is available, as people can keep more of what they earn, while parents can receive increased childcare payments.