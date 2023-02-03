Dunipace gears up for new cycle pump track faciility as planning application is lodged
Falkirk Council is looking for permission from its own planners to construct a new pump track wheeled sports facility in Dunipace.
The application, which was lodged on Friday, January 20 and validated on Thursday, February 2, is looking to create the pump track on land to the south of 1 Laurel Court, in Barnego Road.
If it gets the go ahead the free facility will be open all year round for the community and will be accessible for disability sport.