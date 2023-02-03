News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dunipace gears up for new cycle pump track faciility as planning application is lodged

Falkirk Council is looking for permission from its own planners to construct a new pump track wheeled sports facility in Dunipace.

By James Trimble
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 3:03pm

The application, which was lodged on Friday, January 20 and validated on Thursday, February 2, is looking to create the pump track on land to the south of 1 Laurel Court, in Barnego Road.

If it gets the go ahead the free facility will be open all year round for the community and will be accessible for disability sport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Zetland Park's pump track has proved popular and now Dunipace is hoping for the green light to create a similar facility
Falkirk CouncilDunipace