Drummond Laurie: Craig Clinton is named new director with Grangemouth accountants
Drummond Laurie has recently expanded its leadership team with the addition of Craig Clinton as a business advisory director based in the firm’s Grangemouth office.
Craig, who lives in Falkirk, has taken on the remit of supporting small and medium businesses throughout Forth Valley.
He brings to the role his specialism in audit, but also has a strong background in advising agriculture, construction and hospitality sectors.
With 20 years experience supporting businesses in and around Falkirk, Bonnybridge and Stirling, Craig will be looking to build on Drummond Laurie’s client base and develop existing relationships in the region. He will be based in the firms office in Gateway Business Park, Beancross Road.
Ian Bilsland, managing partner said: “Craig is very well known locally and a welcome addition to our growing team. His experience in the SME sector makes him a natural fit for our client base. It is going to be an important period for our clients, with various legislative changes expected in the coming years, and Craig’s experience and knowledge will complement our existing team and provide an additional resource for our clients.
“At Drummond Laurie, our strongest asset is our team and having the right people in place is paramount. Craig’s appointment further strengthens our team as we continue to ensure we have thecapacity to fully support our clients and staff as the firm continues to grow.”
Craig said: “This is a great opportunity to work with a strong and growing team in what is an exciting time for our profession. The main attraction for me was that Drummond Laurie are regarded by their clients as a business partner, rather than just their accountants. I am looking forward to collaborating with our team and supporting the fantastic businesses that we work with.”
The independent firm celebrated its tenth anniversary last year and has grown to 60 staff based over its two local offices.
