Bo’ness Spice beat off strong competition to claim the top prize for the local area at the awards ceremony on Monday night in Edinburgh.

The win saw ten-year-old Arisha Abbas celebrate double success at the awards with her father Mohammad.

The youngster proudly accompanied her father to the stage to receive the trophy for Bo’ness Spice in the Stirling and Falkirk regional category, as well as picking up a second trophy for the family’s restaurant, Cilantro, which won the title of best restaurant in Edinburgh.

Mohammad Abbas with daughter Arisha (10) at the Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards 2023 where both his restaurants - Bo'ness Spice and Cilantro in Edinburgh - picked up awards. (Pic: submitted)

It was the second year in succession that the two restaurants had been shortlisted in the awards. Mohammed Abbas opened Bo’ness Spice in May 2021, and Cilantro, off Leith Walk, in June last year.

He said: “It was a special occasion for me having Arisha with me on such a momentous occasion. Running my own two restaurants has been hard work but it is marvellous to be rewarded and recognised in this way, not only once but twice.

"I am grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey, from the talented staff to my family and all our loyal customers. In the face of very strong competition we have achieved these awards thanks to using fresh, top quality ingredients, authentic cooking and great customer service in a cosy, friendly atmosphere.”

The Asian Restaurant Awards (Scotland) are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) to recognise the Asian restaurant industry for innovation, vision and exceptional food. The awards are open to the full spectrum of Asia’s rich and diverse cuisines.

Yawar Khan, chairman of ACF, added: “At a time when the hospitality sector is facing significant challenges with rising food and energy prices along with staff shortages, it’s important we acknowledge excellence and celebrate the success of the sector.”