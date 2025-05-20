Double delight as Rosebank impresses on the world stage

There’s lots to celebrations at Rosebank Distillery as its whisky picked up not one but two top accolades.

While everyone is eagerly awaiting the first bottles of the “new” Rosebank whisky to be available following production starting once again in 2023, the previous incarnation is still impressing those who know what makes a good spirit.

In two global competitions both Legacy expressions have gained the highest accolades.

The International Spirits Challenge saw each awarded a Gold Medal; whilst in the San Francisco World Spirits Challenge double Gold Medals were awarded to Rosebank 31-year-old Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky and to Rosebank 32-Year-Old Lowland Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

In this competition, both expressions gained 99 points from the judges, the highest scores awarded this year, putting these whiskies at the very pinnacle of the category.

Rosebank Whisky is a non-peated, triple distilled, Lowland Single Malt. It is considered one of the finest Lowland malt whiskies due to the fruity floral style produced through triple distillation. It is also one of the few distilleries that still uses worm tub condensers, something which gives a heavier style to the spirit due to less copper contact during the condensation of the vapour.

Both of these award-winning whiskies are available to purchase – the 31-year-old at £1800 and the 32-year-old at £2100.

Since it opened to the public last summer, Rosebank Distillery has become a must-visit destination for whisky and history lovers to see and learn more of the production process taking place on the banks of the Forth & Clyde canal.

Ian Macleod Distillers spent four years carefully restoring the old building as both a contemporary space for whisky creation and for visitors to enjoy.

Tours take place at regular intervals with guides regaling those visiting with the history of the brand, as well as details of the production process. People can also visit the distillery shop where a wide-range of goods and spirits are on sale.

Rosebank Distillery was founded in Falkirk near Edinburgh in 1840, and closed in 1993, many feared for good. Its reawakening was hailed by whisky aficionados as among the most significant revival of all Scotland’s ‘silent’ distilleries.

Ian Macleod Distillers is a family-owned spirits firm which also produces Glengoyne, Smokehead, and Tamdhu whiskies.