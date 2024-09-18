Double celebration for Bo'ness salon after scooping two awards at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards

Olivia Calder, owner of Just Glam, was named Best Nail Artist at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards (Pic: submitted)

A Bo’ness salon is celebrating after winning not one, but two awards at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards (SHABA).

Just Glam in the town’s South Street was named Best Beauty Salon at the recent awards ceremony in Glasgow, while owner Olivia Calder won the award for Best Nail Artist.

Olivia, who opened the salon two years ago, said it was “amazing” to have won two awards.

She said: “I don’t think we ever expected to have won. We were up against some top salons from across Scotland.

"We were all in shock as we never thought we would have won it.

"It’s nice to have won the individual award myself, but it’s important to have the recognition for the whole team with the salon award.

"When I opened the salon two years ago it was myself and one of the girls from my previous salon who came with me.

"Within two years I’ve managed to build the team of seven. Everyone is amazing and so good at what they do.”

The SHABAs are one of the highlights of the industry calendar and recognise those in the hairdressing and beauty industry who are the top of their game.

To be shortlisted for the finals, members of the public vote for their chosen salons and individuals before a panel of judges choose the overall winner.

Olivia, who is 24 and has been doing nails for the last eight years, thanked all those who voted for herself and the Just Glam team.

Falkirk’s Anne Miller, of Renella, also won an award on the night – she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.